ED attaches land in money laundering probe against Lal Singh

New Delhi, November 29

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached a land worth Rs 1.21 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against former Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh, his wife and an educational trust run by her.

The land belongs to RB Educational Trust (RBET) and a provisional order has been issued to attach it under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said in a statement.

The ED said the land was the "proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activity related to the scheduled offence of the PMLA”. The former MP was arrested by the federal probe agency on November 7 in Jammu. He is also chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party. The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR and a chargesheet was filed against Singh's wife Kanta Andotra (chairperson of RBET) and a former ‘patwari’ of the J&K Government Ravinder Singh.

