ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam

Srinagar, April 7
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah in a case registered at probing agency headquarters in New Delhi, official sources said.
Sources say Omar Abdullah is being questioned by the probing agency in connection with J&K Bank scam.
Omar was summoned by the probing agency ED and was asked to visit its office on Thursday for questioning in New Delhi.
The NC called the ED summoning of Omar as a political exercise.
An NC spokesperson said Omar was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with the investigation. Though this exercise is political in nature he would cooperate as there is no wrongdoing on his part, he said.
