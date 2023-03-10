ED raids houses of Hurriyat men over ‘MBBS seat sale’

Srinagar, March 9
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids at three places, including the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to “selling of MBBS seats in Pakistan” to Kashmiri students, officials said here.
The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area here and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag. The officials said the personnel from the central probe agency along with the police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations.
The raids are being carried out in connection with the case related to “selling” of MBBS seas in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...