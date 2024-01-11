ED summons Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

New Delhi, January 10
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.
The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the agency’s investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).
The MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was chargesheeted by the ED in the case in 2022.
The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the JKCA by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of association’s office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.
The summons have asked Abdullah, a former J&K CM, to depose at the ED office in Srinagar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...