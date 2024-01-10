ED summons National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in money laundering case

New Delhi, January 10
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.
The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency’s investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).
The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case in 2022.
The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.
The agency’s case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused.
The summons have asked Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, to depose at the ED office in Srinagar.
