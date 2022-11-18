Editors Guild expresses concern at recent threats to journalists in Kashmir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

The Editors Guild of India on Friday expressed concern about the recent threats issued to journalists working in Kashmir, by alleged terror organisations, and the subsequent resignations of five journalists.

In a statement, it said the journalists in Kashmir find themselves in the firing line from both the state authorities as well as terrorists. Once again, media houses had been named by terror groups warning that those associated with well-known regional papers would be declared “traitors”, it added.

According to the statement, space for media freedom and active civil society has been steadily eroding in the region. It must be recalled that the editor of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari, was killed in June 2018. The Kashmir Press Club, which had become an important institution for fighting for the protection and rights of journalists, was shut down earlier in the year, it said.

These pronouncements by terror bodies had further worsened the sense of fear and insecurity, making it impossible for the journalists to work freely, it added.

The Guild condemned such threats and called upon the state government to create an atmosphere of security and trust, wherein the media is not compelled to take sides.