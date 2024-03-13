Education should be driven by creativity rather than curriculum, says L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day capacity building programme on ‘Leadership development of academic administrators’ and said that education should be driven by creativity rather than by curriculum in order to develop the capacities of young people to be creative.

He said the Union Territory is committed to reform and revamp higher education with the objective of giving its students the best curriculum and providing them knowledge and skills to compete with the best in the world.

“Education should be driven by creativity rather than by curriculum. It should be about developing the capacities of young people to be creative. It should be the main lever for a more competitive economy and educational institutions as well as other social institutions must follow this model,” Sinha said in his keynote address at the conference here.

The Lt Governor lauded the collective effort of the University of Jammu and National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) for organising the workshop, which focuses on implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and internationalisation of higher education. He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is leading the reforms in the nation’s educational ecosystem.

The Lt Governor called upon the educational institutions to transform their campuses into the hub of skill development and innovation, and make their important contribution in realising the limitless potential of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. “Ideas are new wealth and the universities should focus on creating intellectual property. Educational institutions should focus on developing students’ capacities to be creative, innovative and focus on programmes to bring positive social change,” Sinha said.

Addressing the eminent educationists and heads of institutions, the Lt Governor highlighted five aims and vision to create a strong foundation for future-oriented education.

“Classrooms should be an enabler of imagination. Mentoring and not only teaching should be the main focus of educational institutions to thrive in the 21st century,” he observed.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the teaching community, students and all the stakeholders to work with the resolve to establish Jammu Kashmir as a knowledge economy and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He further emphasised on creating a conducive environment for foreign students in the educational institutions of the Union Territory. — PTI

