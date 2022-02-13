Efforts on to curb narco-terror unleashed by neighbour: L-G

No one can oppose India or Tricolour in Jammu & Kashmir, says Sinha

Efforts on to curb narco-terror unleashed by neighbour: L-G

L-G Manoj Sinha with DGP Dilbag Singh at the stone-laying ceremony of a de-addiction centre in Jammu on Saturday. PTI

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 12

Laying the foundation stone for a drug de-addiction centre in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the government had intensified efforts to fight narco-terrorism unleashed by neighbouring country.

Schools to open in two weeks

  • The Lieutenant Governor says educational institutions will be reopened in 2 weeks amid declining Covid cases.
  • Relief for kin of J&K matyrs, who laid down their lives outside the UT, has been raised from Rs5 lakh to Rs25 lakh.
  • Stone pelting has become history now and shopkeepers are no longer forced to close their shops under fear, the L-G adds.

Bandipora terrorist attack condemned

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sihna has strongly condemned the Friday's Bandipora terror attack that left a cop dead and four others injured. He tweeted, “I salute the bravery of martyred SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah. We will not forget. Each tear drop will be avenged.” He expressed condolences to the deceased's family.

The centre would cost the government Rs 5.57 crore, comprising Rs 3.57 crore under smart city project and Rs 2 crore under the Airport Authority of India’s corporate social responsibility.

“We have identified some high-risk districts which are being given special attention to enhance community participation, public cooperation and youth-led awareness campaign to counter the menace of drug abuse,” he said.

DGP Dilbag Singh said the police force had been running 10 drug de-addiction centres across the UT in which over 6,000 youth were getting treatment.

Asserting that no one can oppose India or the Tricolour in J&K, Sinha said his administration, with the support of the Centre, was working to dismantle the terror eco-system in the UT. He also informed that educational institutions would be reopened within two weeks amid declining Covid cases.

Sinha also announced enhancement of relief from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for the jawans from J&K who laid down their lives in the service of the nation outside the UT. Sinha said those who attempt to harm the country’s interests will be dealt with strictly.

“Over the past two and a half months, the campaign against terrorism saw many foreign terrorists being killed. I have told many times that it is an ecosystem. Militants are killing innocents or hurling grenades at the behest of someone who provides logistic support and misleads and motivates them. We are working to destroy the whole eco-system of terrorism,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Comparing the current situation with the past, he said, “There is a magical change. Stone pelting has become history and shopkeepers are no longer forced to close their shops under fear.”

Sinha also laid the foundation stone for the Tawi riverfront project in Jammu. “Sustenance and rejuvenation of the Tawi riverfront will create an economic engine for the holy city and generate employment opportunities for local residents,” he said.

The riverfront will have social and cultural infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities along waterfront and projects to improve water quality. (With PTI inputs)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

3
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

4
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

6
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

7
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

8
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

9
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

10
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary