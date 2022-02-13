Efforts on to curb narco-terror unleashed by neighbour: L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 12

Laying the foundation stone for a drug de-addiction centre in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the government had intensified efforts to fight narco-terrorism unleashed by neighbouring country.

Schools to open in two weeks The Lieutenant Governor says educational institutions will be reopened in 2 weeks amid declining Covid cases.

Relief for kin of J&K matyrs, who laid down their lives outside the UT, has been raised from Rs5 lakh to Rs25 lakh.

Stone pelting has become history now and shopkeepers are no longer forced to close their shops under fear, the L-G adds. Bandipora terrorist attack condemned Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sihna has strongly condemned the Friday's Bandipora terror attack that left a cop dead and four others injured. He tweeted, “I salute the bravery of martyred SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah. We will not forget. Each tear drop will be avenged.” He expressed condolences to the deceased's family.

The centre would cost the government Rs 5.57 crore, comprising Rs 3.57 crore under smart city project and Rs 2 crore under the Airport Authority of India’s corporate social responsibility.

“We have identified some high-risk districts which are being given special attention to enhance community participation, public cooperation and youth-led awareness campaign to counter the menace of drug abuse,” he said.

DGP Dilbag Singh said the police force had been running 10 drug de-addiction centres across the UT in which over 6,000 youth were getting treatment.

Asserting that no one can oppose India or the Tricolour in J&K, Sinha said his administration, with the support of the Centre, was working to dismantle the terror eco-system in the UT. He also informed that educational institutions would be reopened within two weeks amid declining Covid cases.

Sinha also announced enhancement of relief from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for the jawans from J&K who laid down their lives in the service of the nation outside the UT. Sinha said those who attempt to harm the country’s interests will be dealt with strictly.

“Over the past two and a half months, the campaign against terrorism saw many foreign terrorists being killed. I have told many times that it is an ecosystem. Militants are killing innocents or hurling grenades at the behest of someone who provides logistic support and misleads and motivates them. We are working to destroy the whole eco-system of terrorism,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Comparing the current situation with the past, he said, “There is a magical change. Stone pelting has become history and shopkeepers are no longer forced to close their shops under fear.”

Sinha also laid the foundation stone for the Tawi riverfront project in Jammu. “Sustenance and rejuvenation of the Tawi riverfront will create an economic engine for the holy city and generate employment opportunities for local residents,” he said.

The riverfront will have social and cultural infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities along waterfront and projects to improve water quality. (With PTI inputs)