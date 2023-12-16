Efforts on to stem school dropout rate

Srinagar, December 15
Education stakeholders in Kashmir have joined forces to tackle the persistent challenge of school dropouts, considering it a top priority to bring back children into the educational system and prevent students from discontinuing their studies.
The ambitious goal is to achieve a 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio in preschool to secondary levels by 2030, as emphasised during a two-day workshop titled ‘Early Warning Systems’ held in Srinagar.
Organised by Samagra Shiksha in collaboration with UNICEF, the Jammu and Kashmir Association of Social Workers (JKASW), and the National Development Foundation (NDF), the workshop highlighted the urgency of re-enrolling out-of-school children aged 6 to 17 years.
To achieve this mission, understanding the primary reasons for dropout and implementing preventive mechanisms are deemed crucial, as outlined by the organisers. With the technical guidance of UNICEF, Jammu and Kashmir aims to be among the first few states or Union Territories to implement an early warning system.
Ganesh Nigam, education specialist from UNICEF, conducted the technical session during the workshop. The event witnessed the presence of Raj Kumar Chaddha, the coordinator from Samagra Shiksha, and 25 District Nodal Officers from the Kashmir Division, all under the direction of the Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, J&K, Deep Raj Kanethia.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...