Efforts on to stem school dropout rate

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 15

Education stakeholders in Kashmir have joined forces to tackle the persistent challenge of school dropouts, considering it a top priority to bring back children into the educational system and prevent students from discontinuing their studies.

The ambitious goal is to achieve a 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio in preschool to secondary levels by 2030, as emphasised during a two-day workshop titled ‘Early Warning Systems’ held in Srinagar.

Organised by Samagra Shiksha in collaboration with UNICEF, the Jammu and Kashmir Association of Social Workers (JKASW), and the National Development Foundation (NDF), the workshop highlighted the urgency of re-enrolling out-of-school children aged 6 to 17 years.

To achieve this mission, understanding the primary reasons for dropout and implementing preventive mechanisms are deemed crucial, as outlined by the organisers. With the technical guidance of UNICEF, Jammu and Kashmir aims to be among the first few states or Union Territories to implement an early warning system.

Ganesh Nigam, education specialist from UNICEF, conducted the technical session during the workshop. The event witnessed the presence of Raj Kumar Chaddha, the coordinator from Samagra Shiksha, and 25 District Nodal Officers from the Kashmir Division, all under the direction of the Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, J&K, Deep Raj Kanethia.

