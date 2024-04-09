Eid preparations reviewed in Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Ghulam Mohd convened a meeting to discuss arrangements in connection with the observance of Eid -Ul-Fitar. The ADC instructed all the concerned departments to start the preparations to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic, M Baqir requested to keep indoor stadium and polo ground open for parking and to make sure that there is no issue at the last moment. ADC directed the police to maintain law and order and to prevent and investigate any commotions if necessary.

The ADC added that the district administration through the Cooperative Department and its retail cooperative outlets will be offering essential commodities on special discounts during the festive seasons. He urged the public to avail the services from the nearest outlets of cooperative societies in their areas. It was also requested to extend the duration of shopping till 7 pm so that people can avail the commodities after office hours.

Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Leh, Ruth Mary informed that the commodities will be available at subsidized rates. It will be displayed at both urban and rural level.

Additionally, it was also informed by the Power Development Department that the diesel generator will be available at Idgah. Besides, Jal Shakti officials informed that the water tanker will be available at Idgah, Pologround and Skampari.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarter, Leh, Manzoor Ahmad and Executive Engineer of R&B, PDD, Jal Shakti, vice president, Anjuman Imamia Leh, Nazir Hussain, and other officials.

