Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with fervour in Kashmir Valley

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 17

Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord, was celebrated on Monday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers.

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti offers prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

The festival was celebrated in Doda, as a large gathering from the Muslim community offered Eid Prayers at Eidgah.

The Imam of Doda Jamia Masjid led the prayers, which was attended by Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, SSP Javaid Iqbal, ADC Sudarshan Kumar and other senior civil and police officers.

Devotees offer namaz on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha at a mosque in Jammu on Monday.

The occasion was marked by a spirit of unity and communal harmony as people came together to celebrate this auspicious festival.

Eid prayers were also conducted at various other locations across District Doda, where similar scenes of devotion and celebration were observed.

The District Administration, Doda, made elaborate security and other necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.

In Kishtwar, thousands of community members thronged local mosques and performed the prayers.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district and police administration for smooth celebration of Eid festival at Chowgan Ground.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, SSP, Abdul Qayoom remained present besides monitoring and supervising the security and other arrangements.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, they said.

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion. In a message, the L-G said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Zuha is a symbol of selfless sacrifice and sharing. Let us, on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity.”

A police official said Eid prayers passed off peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Leaders of political parties of Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to the people. /Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar