Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across J&K

Srinagar/Jammu, April 10

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Wednesday across Jammu and Kashmir with traditional fervour and gaiety. A large congregation of devotees assembled at Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir.

Children celebrate Eid at an Eidgah in Jammu.

Former chief ministers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered prayers at the shrine.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and other devotees offer namaz at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

“A genocide of Palestinians is going on while Muslim governments are silent. I hope they wake up and break their silence on this murder of humanity,” Abdullah said after offering his prayers at Hazratbal.

On India-Pakistan ties, he said the two nations can progress only when they have friendly relations. “We cannot progress if we have hostile and confrontationist relations,” Abdullah said.

Mufti condemned the closure of Jamia Masjid for Eid prayers saying “this is interference in religious matters”.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across India after the crescent Moon was sighted on Friday evening.

In Jammu, the biggest congregation took place at Eidgah and Mecca Masjid, where hundreds of devotees performed Namaz-e-Eid.

“We congratulate everyone on Eid. We should spread love and brotherhood and not create enmity among people,” Mufti Ainayatula Qasmi said.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to the people on the occasion. “The auspicious day inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity. May the holy festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives,” he said.

