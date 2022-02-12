Eight arrested for illegal sand mining in Reasi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 11

The Reasi police arrested eight persons and seized 11 vehicles for carrying out illegal sand mining in the district today. Nine FIRs were also lodged in different police stations. Illegal sand mining was going on at Tanda Seri Khad, Tawi Khad Pouni, Ghayala Anji among other areas when the raids were conducted.

Reasi SSP Shailender Singh said further investigation in all the cases was going on. In two weeks, the Reasi police have registered 15 FIRs, arrested 14 offenders and seized 12 vehicles. Allotees of mining blocks and owners of vehicles have also been booked.