Eight dead as heavy rains create flood-like situation in Jammu, many rivers breach danger mark

Chopper, battery car service at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine suspended | Katra receives all-time high 315.4 mm rainfall

Swollen Tawi river flows in spate after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Jammu, onWednesday, July 19, 2023. PTI



Jammu, July 19

Eight people, including five children and two women, were killed as heavy rains battered most parts of Jammu division, creating a flood-like situation at many places on Wednesday, officials said.

The chopper and battery car service at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills was suspended amid record-breaking rainfall, while the schools in various districts were closed for the day and the traffic movement on vital highways witnessed disruption, they said.

The officials said rivers and rivulets at many places, especially in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts, have reached close to or crossed the flood alert level, leaving many low-lying areas inundated.

Though there was some sort of relief from the heavy rainfall in the afternoon, the weather office has predicted more rains in the region for the coming days.

Eight persons, including five children and two women, were killed in rain-related incidents which resulted in the collapse of two houses and triggered several landslides in Bani Tehsil of Kathua district, deputy Commissioner, Rakesh Minhas told PTI.

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of the Jammu division overnight, triggering mudslides and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, forcing authorities to suspend traffic, the officials said.

However, the highway was cleared of the debris and the stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their destinations in the late afternoon.

The officials said the traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot highway was also diverted through a link road in Kathua district where two pillars of a bridge suffered damages due to flash floods in Tarnah nallah near Chadwal.

They said all government and private schools were closed for the day in Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts as a precautionary measure.

The decision was taken for the safety of the students as the water level in the various rivers including Chenab and its tributaries was on the rise and was touching the flood alert level, the officials said.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, received 315.4 mm rainfall, an all time high, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

“This is the heaviest rainfall since 1980,” he said.

The chopper and battery car service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was also suspended due to the inclement weather, the officials said.

While the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is going on smoothly, the new battery car track to the shrine was closed in view of the apprehension of the shooting of stones and landslides, the officials said.

“The flood situation is grim in Kathua and Samba as all the rivers including Ujh in Kathua and Basantar have crossed the flood alert mark, while the water level in Tawi and Chenab in Jammu are nearing the flood alert level,” an official said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread to fairly widespread rainfall in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next seven days.

Mohinder Singh, Head of IMD Centre in Jammu, said the Union Territory will receive widespread to fairly widespread rainfall in the coming week.

“There was heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The highest amount of rainfall occurred in the Katra belt of Reasi district,” he said and advised the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines provided at their respective base camps.

The IMD also has predicted the possibility of flash floods in low-lying areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an advisory, police said due to continuous heavy rainfall, the Chadwal bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway has been closed for traffic.

“Dear residents and passengers of Kathua. Due to the recent and continuous heavy rains in the area, we are sorry to inform you that the Chadwal bridge has been damaged. In consequence, this creates a potential threat to all vehicles and pedestrians trying to cross it,” the advisory said.

Floods in Taranah nallah caused damages to the pillars of the bridge resulting in its slight sinking, it said.

“Please follow diversion and temporary routes. These routes are designed to facilitate smooth traffic flow and reduce discomfort,” the advisory said.

Police also asked the people to report suspicious activities.

“If you see any suspicious activities on the roads or encounter potential threats, please inform the nearest police station immediately,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar chaired a high-level meeting to review flood management measures and preparedness across all districts of the region.

Kumar assessed the damages caused due to the incessant rains and flooding in some areas and asked the Deputy Commissioners to immediately start assessment and share the same with his office, an official spokesperson said.

Calling for the swift restoration of essential services affected by the inclement weather, he directed the Deputy Commissioners to prioritise the repair of damaged roads, disrupted water supply, and power outages.

Additionally, he emphasised on the availability of essential commodities in all districts by ensuring uninterrupted supply, the spokesperson said.

To enhance the emergency response system, the Divisional Commissioner asked for establishing 24x7 multi-departmental control rooms and emergency operation centres (EOCs) in every district.

#Jammu #Vaishno Devi

