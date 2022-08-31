Eight killed as car falls into gorge in Kishtwar district

Jammu, August 30
Eight persons, including a woman, lost their lives in a road accident in Kishtwar district on Tuesday. The mishap took place when an SUV, on its way from Chatroo to Bunda village, fell into a gorge. Local residents rushed to help the victims immediately after the mishap at 3.45 pm. Later, cops and Army men reached the spot to launch a rescue operation. The operation continued till 7 pm as security men were trying to find out if there was anyone stuck anywhere near the accident site. Three injured were taken to a hospital.
Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat said, “As the injured are not in a position to speak, we are searching the areas near the accident site to ensure that we do not miss any victim.”
Expressing condolences, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted that the district administration had been directed to ensure the best treatment to the injured.
In another mishap, a bus overturned after hitting a parked bus near Katra, leaving a child dead and nearly 15 injured. The injured were taken to a hospital.
