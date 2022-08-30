Eight killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar/Jammu, August 30
At least eight people were killed and three others injured critically when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
The SUV, carrying the passengers from Chingam to Chatroo, met with the accident near village Bonda at around 3.15 pm, the official said.
They said rescue teams, comprising police, Rashtriya Rifles and local villagers, swung into action immediately after the vehicle rolled down from the hilly road.
Five persons were found dead on-the-spot and three others succumbed while being evacuated to a hospital, the officials said, adding three more injured were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat has reached the scene and is supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident as “unfortunate” and said “all possible help, as required, will be provided.” Former minister GM Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of each deceased.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...