 Eight killed as SUV falls into gorge in Kishtwar : The Tribune India

Eight persons lost their lives in a tragic road accident when an SUV they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Marwah area of mountainous Kishtwar district on Wednesday evening. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

Eight persons lost their lives in a tragic road accident when an SUV they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Marwah area of mountainous Kishtwar district on Wednesday evening.

The commercial vehicle was going from Marwah towards Renai when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle skidded off road. Local residents were the first to reach the ill-fated vehicle for help. They also informed the police following which officials of the police, the Army and the district administration reached the spot near Rachal area of Marwah for evacuating the victims.

Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said eight bodies had been found at the accident site. “There are eight casualties. Our teams are at the spot to ascertain if there is any injured person in the accident. The vehicle was going to Renai area when it fell into the gorge. The bodies have been sent to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Marwah,” the DC said.

Eyewitnesses said no one survived the mishap. Rescuers were searching the entire area as it was pitch-dark, thus making it difficult to find injured, if any. The deceased have been identified as driver Umer Gani, Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Irfan, Afaq Ahmad, Safoora Bano, Muzamila Bano, Asia Bano and Mohsina Bano, all residents of Marwah and Dachan.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated in a tweet that he had spoken to Kishtwar DC Devansh Yadav. “All possible assistance is being provided,” he stated.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration had been asked to provide all necessary assistance to them.

Several vehicles collide in tunnel

In another mishap, over five vehicles were damaged when they collided in the Chenani-Nashri tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. A truck driver received minor injuries.

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

India’s G20 presidency to be action-oriented: Modi

India's G20 presidency to be action-oriented: PM Modi

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test


Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Digging case: Strength test may be conducted on hotel building

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Hospital stock meant for poor patients: PGI

Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana designed to benefit corporates: P Sainath

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Court allows Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's 'aide' to turn approver

'Bribe for ticket': MLA's relative held

AAP appoints observers

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere!

Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Ludhiana: Defunct traffic lights annoy motorists

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted, four land in police net

Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors