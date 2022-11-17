Eight killed as SUV falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

Eight persons lost their lives in a tragic road accident when an SUV they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Marwah area of mountainous Kishtwar district on Wednesday evening.

The commercial vehicle was going from Marwah towards Renai when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle skidded off road. Local residents were the first to reach the ill-fated vehicle for help. They also informed the police following which officials of the police, the Army and the district administration reached the spot near Rachal area of Marwah for evacuating the victims.

Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said eight bodies had been found at the accident site. “There are eight casualties. Our teams are at the spot to ascertain if there is any injured person in the accident. The vehicle was going to Renai area when it fell into the gorge. The bodies have been sent to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Marwah,” the DC said.

Eyewitnesses said no one survived the mishap. Rescuers were searching the entire area as it was pitch-dark, thus making it difficult to find injured, if any. The deceased have been identified as driver Umer Gani, Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Irfan, Afaq Ahmad, Safoora Bano, Muzamila Bano, Asia Bano and Mohsina Bano, all residents of Marwah and Dachan.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated in a tweet that he had spoken to Kishtwar DC Devansh Yadav. “All possible assistance is being provided,” he stated.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration had been asked to provide all necessary assistance to them.

Several vehicles collide in tunnel

In another mishap, over five vehicles were damaged when they collided in the Chenani-Nashri tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. A truck driver received minor injuries.