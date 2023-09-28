Eight migrant labourers hurt in Anantnag blast

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 27

An explosion in Anantnag district left eight individuals injured, the police said on Wednesday. However, the authorities have ruled out any terrorist involvement in the incident.

According to the police, the explosion occurred within a “load carrier” vehicle that was transporting a concrete vibration machine, a portable generator and a can of oil.

Soldier hurt in landmine blast A soldier, Naik Dheeraj Kumar, was injured in a landmine blast along the LoC in Nowshera, Rajouri, on Wednesday, officials said.

He accidentally stepped on the anti-personnel mine during routine patrolling. He was airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur.

In a statement posted on X, the Kashmir zone police stated that the explosion occurred in the mortar settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and a tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora in Anantnag.

The eight labourers who were in the vicinity of the explosion sustained burn injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The police said the injured individuals were stable. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

They reiterated that no terrorist involvement or angle had been observed in this matter.

#Anantnag #Kashmir #Srinagar