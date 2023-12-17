Eight mortar shells found near border in Akhnoor

Jammu, December 16
Eight old mortar shells were found during excavation in a field in the border areas of Jammu district on Saturday, officials said. The rusted 83 mm shells were dug out carefully after locals brought the matter to the police in Pallanwala border area of Akhnoor sector, they said. The bomb disposal squads were called and they defused the shells, averting a major tragedy, they said.
‘IED’ in Rajouri
- On Friday, security forces had found some suspected explosive material during a cordon-and-search operation in Rajouri.
- Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and the police had found an IED-like object with under barrel grenades also lying alongside it.
A day before, security forces had found some suspected explosive material during a cordon and search operation in Rajouri district. Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and the police started the operation in Darra, Nili, Mangota villages of Thanamandi, during which some suspicious object was spotted under a rock, officials said.
They found an IED-like object with under barrel grenades (UBGs) also lying alongside it. The area has been under cordon while the material will be examined through bomb disposal squad. This is the second recovery of explosives in Rajouri. An IED-like material was found from Hill Top area of Darhal in Rajouri on December 2 which was destroyed on the spot.
