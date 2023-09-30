Eight of BJP get notice over ‘indiscipline’

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 29

The BJP on Friday issued disciplinary action notice to eight party leaders in Kashmir for indulging in anti-party activities. The individuals who received these notices are Altaf Thakur, Ali Mohammad Mir, GM Mir, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.

The notices reveal that during the inquiry against Sofi Yusuf, the disciplinary committee uncovered serious allegations and evidence of indiscipline against each of the aforementioned leaders. Their actions were deemed prejudicial to the maintenance of discipline, the party stated. There were reports suggesting that most of the party leaders in the Valley had planned to submit resignation last month.

The notice reads, "Your actions have created a sense of mistrust within the party's leadership. Considering your past contributions, the committee offers you one opportunity to submit an unconditional apology for your behavior and a commitment not to engage in any such activities in the future. Failure to do so will result in the initiation of formal proceedings by the committee, which may lead to the removal of official positions and even expulsion from primary party membership if allegations of indiscipline are substantiated."

The BJP's disciplinary committee overseeing these actions is chaired by Sunil Sethi, with members Aseem Gupta and Rekha Mahajan.

