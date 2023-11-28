Eight vehicles used in illegal mining seized

Jammu, November 27
Continuing its drive against illegal mining, Samba police have seized eight vehicles which were being used for mining in the district.
Police teams comprising Samba SHO Daljit Singh, Bari Brahmana SHO Sumit Sharma, and Vijaypur SHO Sandeep Charak seized six dumpers and two tractors from different locations. Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said a total of 222 vehicles have been seized in the past ten months.
