Elderly man dies waiting in queue for pension in Bandipora district

Srinagar, December 20
A 62-year-old man died on Tuesday while waiting for verification of his credentials to get old age pension at the social welfare office in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.
Sonaullah Bhat, a resident of Malangam in Bandipora, died at the Tehsil Social Welfare office on Tuesday morning as he was waiting for his turn to submit his documents for verification, the officials said.
The cause of Bhat’s death was not immediately known.
Thousands of old age pensioners in Kashmir are being made to run from pillar to post for the past several months now for regularising of their pension as the payment process has been moved to online mode.
Political parties have urged the administration to adopt a “humane approach” to the issue. Expressing concern over Bhat’s death, CPM leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami reiterated the demand for simplifying the whole process.
He expressed dismay over the hardships being faced by the old people, people with disability, widows, divorcees, transgenders and other needy and destitute with the introduction of online registration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples
Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...
Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana
Flight operations unaffected in national capital; possibilit...
Kharge's 'dog' remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha
Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...
Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir
Villagers under banner of Sanjha Morcha Zira demanding the p...
Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms
Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...