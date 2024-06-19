Elections were held even after Kargil War, can be held now: NC, PDP

Srinagar, June 18

Reacting to the BJP appointing its state election in-charge for J&K, political parties here claimed that the BJP was attempting to make another round of jokes instead of holding Assembly elections in J&K.

“What does the BJP’s announcement of an election in-charge for J&K have to do with the Assembly elections? For the past five years, we have been hearing that the elections would be conducted after the delimitation. Then the delimitation was done. Then they said electoral rolls needed revision. Then they said the voter list needed to be revised. If the elections are left to the BJP, we don’t see them happening in J&K,” said PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

He said the EC had successfully conducted LS poll in J&K with massive participation. “The government pats its back for higher turnout and G-20 summit. Now let the EC announce elections,” Parra said. NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said Assembly elections had been happening despite turbulence in J&K for the past 30 years. He said even after the Kargil war, Assembly elections were held in the erstwhile state. “What is stopping the BJP from holding elections?” he asked. — OC

BJP incapable of conducting poll For five years, we were told that elections would be held after delimitation. Then delimitation was done. Then they said electoral rolls needed revision. Later, they said voter list needed to be revised. If elections are left to the BJP, we don’t see them ever happening in J&K. — Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, PDP leader

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kargil #Kashmir #Srinagar