Eminent theatre personality Mushtaq Kak passes away

Jammu, November 19

Senior theatre director of Jammu and Kashmir and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Mushtaq Kak passed away at his residence here on Sunday. 62-year-old Kak has directed more than 100 plays and acted in many Hindi movies.

Ifra Kak, daughter of Mushtaq Kak, said he breathed his last at around 2.30 am. She said her father was fighting a battle against cancer for the last one year but his condition started deteriorating in August.

Kak was earlier associated with Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, New Delhi, as the artistic director and was selected for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi award for 2015. ‘Andha Yug, Malika, Pratibimb’, ‘Maha Brahmin’ and ‘Alladad’ were among his major works.

Former additional director general of Doordarshan and former secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Rafeeq Masoodi wrote on X, “Mushtaq Kak was an excellent actor, theatre director of Shri Ram Centre, Delhi, but he left the director’s job… In his departure I see the end of an era, especially in modern theatrical movement of Jammu & Kashmir.”

Kak’s funeral prayer was held at Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city in the afternoon and he was laid to rest at a nearby graveyard.

