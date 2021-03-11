Employees' verification to go digital in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, May 22

A web-based application has been developed to allow candidates, freshly selected for various positions in J&K departments, to submit their personnel verification rolls (PVRs) online. The new system, which will come into effect from June, will end the previous practice of newly appointed officials submitting their verification rolls manually.

Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the application (Employee Verification System) has been developed to undertake the process of verification of employees’ character and antecedents to make the system transparent and minimise the procedural delays that hamper the efficient and speedy verification.