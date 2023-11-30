Encounter between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, November 30

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

The gunfight started at New Colony in the Arihal area of the district after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the orchards there, the officials said.

Intermittent exchange of firing was going on between the two sides till last reports came in, they said, adding there were no casualties reported so far.

