Encounter breaks out between forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, June 19
An encounter broke out on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.
The security forces launched a cordon a search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla district on Wednesday morning following information about presence of ultras there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.
There were no casualties reported in the gunbattle so far, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.
