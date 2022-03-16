Srinagar, March 16
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said.
Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, an unidentified militant was killed, the official said, adding that the operation is on.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said some militants had been trapped and they included those involved in the March 9 killing of a sarpanch in Khonmoh area of the city.
“#Terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent #killing of Khanmoh's #Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, trapped in Nowgam #encounter,” the IGP tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...