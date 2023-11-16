Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

PTI

Srinagar, November 16

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

The search operation turned into a gunbattle as the ultras opened fire towards the security personnel, they added.

No report of any casualty has so far been received, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

