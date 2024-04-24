Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora; helicopters deployed for aerial surveillance

Srinagar, April 24
Helicopters were pressed into service for aerial surveillance of hiding terrorists after an encounter broke out between security forces and ultras in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.
“A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora,” Kashmir Zone Police said on X.
Officials said there is no report of any casualty so far on either side.
The Army has pressed helicopters into service for aerial surveillance to prevent the terrorists from fleeing, the officials said.
They said a massive search operation is under way and further details are awaited.
