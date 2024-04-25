Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, April 25

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

“An encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD (police district) Sopore,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kashmir Zone) said in a post on X.

The operation is currently underway, the police said.

Further details were awaited.

