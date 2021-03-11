Terrorist killed in encounter in north Kashmir's Bandipora; hunt on for two others

Srinagar, May 11
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces at Shalinder forest area of Bandipora in north Kashmir on Wednesday, IGP Kashmir said.
The killed terrorist was a part of newly infiltrated terror group, the IG said, adding that search for other two terrorists is in progress.
One AK rifle and three magazines were recovered from the slain terrorist.
Sources said a new group of terrorists has sneaked in recently from across the Line of Control.
