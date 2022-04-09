LeT militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, April 9
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, while another gunfight broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sirhama area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of firing, one local militant of the LeT outfit was killed, the official said.
He said the group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.
Meanwhile, another encounter broke out at Chaki Samad area of DH Pora in neighbouring Kulgam district, the official said.
He said the exchange of fire is going on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM
The National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confide...
Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences
The Toronto Police Service says that on the evening of April...
Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge
After the prayers on the first Friday of Ramzan, some miscre...
Know the new XE Omicron variant and its severity
XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United...