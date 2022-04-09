LeT militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, April 9

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, while another gunfight broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sirhama area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, one local militant of the LeT outfit was killed, the official said.

He said the group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out at Chaki Samad area of DH Pora in neighbouring Kulgam district, the official said.

He said the exchange of fire is going on.