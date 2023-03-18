Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, March 18
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Mitrigam area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.
The exchange of firing was on, but, so far, there were no reports of any casualty on either side, he said.
