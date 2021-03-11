Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama, police say killer of Kashmiri artiste Amreen Bhat trapped

PTI

Srinagar, May 26

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The killer of Kashmiri television actor, Amreen Bhat, is confined by security forces, IGP Kashmir said."Both killers (LeT #terrorists) of Late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in #Awantipora #encounter. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," the tweet byKashmir Zone Police reads.

The Kashmiri television actor was killed by terrorists in the Hishroo area ofJammu and Kashmir's Budgam on .Amreen Bhat, 35 was shot dead by three terrorists outside her residence at about 7.55 pm. Her 10-year-old nephew Farhan Zubai received a bullet injury in his arm.

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter so far.