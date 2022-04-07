Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Shopian

Srinagar, April 7
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Haripora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police officials said on Thursday.
"Encounter has started at Haripora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the site where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. IANS
