2 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Uri

Srinagar, September 16

Two militants were killed in a gunfight that erupted between security forces and terrorists in the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hathlanga, in Uri in Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

The fierce gunfight began when joint teams of security forces launched a search operation, acting upon credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the region.

"During the search operation, as the security forces approached the suspected location, the militants unleashed a hail of indiscriminate gunfire, prompting a retaliation from the security forces, which swiftly evolved into a full-scale encounter," a police official said.

Local police said the gunfight broke out in the forward area of Hathlanga in Baramulla's Uri sector.

In a Twitter update, the police said, "Encounter has commenced between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in the forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district. Further details shall follow."

Police followed it saying two terrorists had been successfully neutralised, and intensive search operations are currently under way in the vicinity.

