Encounter under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, November 21
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
The gunbattle took place in Baji Maal area of Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri when a cordon and search operation was launched.
Additional forces have been rushed to the area.
