Encourage private players for reverse migration, says J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu, March 5
With a large number of students getting caught in the war in Ukraine, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for reversing the trend of the youth going abroad for medical education by encouraging private players to provide affordable education within the country.
Addressing an annual conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology in Varanasi, he commended it for offering a common platform to experts to enable more people-centric, safe and effective treatment. “There is a need to reverse the migration of our youth for medical education,” he said. —
