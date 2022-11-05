Enforcement Directorate attaches Shabir’s house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Enforcement Directorate today said it had attached separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's Srinagar house as part of its money laundering probe linked to a case of fuelling terrorist activities in the Valley.

ED officials said the house, worth Rs 21.80 lakh, was located in Botshah colony, Sanat Nagar, under the Srinagar’s Barzulla police station area. The case under provisions of the PMLA against Shah is based on an FIR filed by the NIA in May 2017 against Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed and others under the UAPA.

In a statement, the ED said, “Shah was actively involved in fuelling unrest in the Valley. He received funds from Hizbul Mujahideen and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and other means for supporting militant activities.”