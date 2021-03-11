Enforcement Directorate summons Farooq Abdullah in embezzlement case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 27

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to appear before it on May 31 for questioning in connection with the “misappropriation of funds” of the J&K Cricket Association. “The ED will question him in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 46.30 crore when he was the JKCA chairman,” officials said.

In 2020, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of Abdullah.

Reacting to it, NC spokesperson Imran Dar said the latest ED summons to Abdullah was common for all Opposition parties in the country. The party said the 84-year-old leader would continue to cooperate with the authorities like in the past.

“Every time elections are expected in any state, the investigating agencies move in first to clear the path for the BJP,” the party said. Abdullah has continued to maintain his innocence.