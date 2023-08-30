Engineer’s body found, suicide likely

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 29

The body of Gurmeet Singh, Superintendent Engineer of the Roads and Buildings Department, was retrieved from a barrage on the premises of the Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric power project in Gantamulla area of Baramulla on Tuesday morning. He had disappeared from his residence six days ago, prompting an extensive search operation involving law enforcement and other agencies.

He was to retire in March. Singh was recently made nodal officer to supervise the process of axing poplar trees on both sides of the highway in Baramulla. On August 25 evening, he left home and did not return. His abandoned car was found locked on the Baramulla-Uri road near the eco-park.

He is suspected to have committed suicide but the local Sikh community, alleging that he had been murdered, briefly blocked the highway near the match factory, demanding an investigation. Later, they dispersed and took the body to the deceased’s house at Kantbagh locality.

Hundreds of Muslims attended his last rites and they also visited his home for condolences.

He left behind two children , a daughter pursuing MBBS and a son pursuing engineering, and wife, a government schoolteacher.

