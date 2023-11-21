Enhance security at migrant KP camps: BJP

Jammu, November 20
A BJP delegation on Monday called on SSP Jammu Vinod Kumar and demanded enhanced security at camps housing migrant Kashmiri Pandits. The demand was highlighted in a memorandum submitted by the BJP’s Kashmir displaced unit led by the party’s district chief Chand Ji Bhat.
The delegation raised the alleged incidents of vandalism of vehicles in the Jagti township and sought intensified efforts to apprehend the culprits and implement preventive measures.
It also emphasised the urgent need to bolster manpower at the Jagti police post and recommended frequent and comprehensive night patrolling at all Kashmiri Pandit camps.
