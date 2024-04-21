Enhance strategies to thwart terror threats: IGP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 20

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi directed the police and other security agencies to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and called upon officials to increase focus on human intelligence gathering along with technical inputs to intensify anti-terrorist operations.

The Kashmir police chief, along with IGP CRPF and GOC Victor Force, held a joint security review meeting at DPO Awantipora.

“The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols, in addition to election preparedness efforts,” a police spokesperson said.

“The meeting focused on devising strategies ensuring public safety and upholding the integrity of the electoral process. The IGP urged SSPs and their counterparts in CAPF and RR to critically evaluate and enhance existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities,” the spokesman said.

“Emphasis was placed on the necessity of revisiting and fortifying area domination tactics to cover any vulnerable areas effectively,”he added.

“During the meeting, the IGP also directed the DIGs to strengthen the security grid of their respective areas and facilitate the safe passage of Central Armed Police Forces across districts,” he said.

“The IGP emphasised strict adherence to SOPs and stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence gathering along with technical inputs,” he said.

