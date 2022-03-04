Enrol all violence-hit kids under 'Assist' scheme, Jammu and Kashmir DCs instructed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 3

Noting that low number of cases are being referred to the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) for financial assistance to the violence-hit children, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer has directed the officials concerned to review the implementation of ‘Assist’ project.

Raghav Langer, along with NFCH Secretary Manoj Pant, chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners and social welfare officers. The NFCH is an autonomous organisation with the Ministry of Home Affairs registered in 1992 under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

Langer directed the officials to ensure that no eligible kid is left out. “It is our social responsibility to provide financial assistance to the children whose parents have lost their lives in militancy and cross-border firings,” the Divisional Commissioner said.

The NFCH Secretary exhorted the DCs for engaging non-government organisations (NGOs) for identification of such children. He stressed that those who have dropped their studies midway should also be encouraged to take it up against for which the government is giving assistance.

The DCs were asked to identify all eligible beneficiaries in their respective districts, facilitate their documentation and forward the cases to the NFCH.

While giving details about the project, Manoj Pant said 6,702 children of 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir had been assisted and Rs 48.45 crore was spent on them till March 31, 2021. Among them, 1,834 children hail from the Jammu division.

“They constitute 48% of the total number of children covered nationwide. Out of the 6,702 such kids in the UT, 3,851 have come out of the scheme after attaining the age of 25 years,” he added.

