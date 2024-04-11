Ensure infrastructure projects are completed on time, L-G Manoj Sinha tells PWD officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 10

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of Public Works (R&B) Department, at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D Vaidya, divisional commissioners, chief engineers and senior officials of departments concerned.

The L-G reviewed progress of road infrastructure projects under PMDP, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Central Road & Infrastructure Fund, NABARD RIDF, Cities & Towns (Macdamization), Pothole Free Roads Programme, Bridge & Road sector, National Highway and Tunnel Projects. He also took stock of ropeway projects in J&K under Parvatmala.

Sinha emphasised on monitoring of the ongoing projects for quality control and instructed the executing agencies to adhere to the timelines for completion of the projects. He directed for safety audit of roads and bridges and to take corrective measures wherever necessary.

Senior officials of NHAI, NHIDCL and BRO briefed the L-G on the status of the major projects including Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway, Semi Ring Road Jammu and Srinagar, Udhampur-Ramban Section, Ramban-Banihal Section, Jammu-Akhnoor road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha-Khellani road, Z-Morh tunnel and Zojila Tunnel.

The meeting also discussed the human resource management in view of the merger of JKPCC with the PW (R&B) Department. The Lt Governor asked the officials to explore the possibilities of creating dedicated divisions for Buildings & Bridges in the department.

