Ensure proper arrangement during Muharram, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha tells officials

Srinagar, July 2

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday, directed for making elaborate arrangements during Muharram — the first month of the Islamic year, which begins later this week.

Directs officials to hold meetings with members of Shia community and religious leaders to address their issues at the earliest

Instructs dist admn to ensure improved road connectivity to ‘imam baras’ and regular power and water supply

Asks officials to inspect market areas regularly and ensure availability of essential commodities

During the meeting, which was attended by top civil and police officials, Sinha asked officials to hold meetings with eminent members of Shia community and religious leaders to address their issues and demands at the earliest to facilitate smooth observance of Muharram, an official spokesperson said.

The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat here, was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police RR Swain, ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar, and other senior officers in the police and civil administration.

Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities had allowed a Muharram procession for the first time in more than three decades.

Shia Muslims around the globe take out processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain—- a grandson of the Prophet, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in modern-day Iraq.

The spokesperson said the L-G asked the district administrations and senior officials to take all possible measures to ensure improved road connectivity to imam baras, uninterrupted power supply and drinking water facilities, proper cleanliness and sanitation measures, particularly in and around Imambaras, advance distribution of ration and other amenities as required

All the arrangements must be made well in advance for smooth observance of Muharram, Sinha said. The Lt Governor also laid emphasis on regular market inspections and ensuring the availability of essential commodities.

“He also directed for making elaborate arrangements with regard to security, smooth traffic management and medical facilities at the prominent religious places and gatherings,” said the spokesperson.

The DCs briefed the chair on the preparedness of their respective district administrations in view of the forthcoming Muharram, the spokesperson added.

