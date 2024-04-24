Ensure proper development under Vibrant Village Programme: Pawan Kotwal

Jammu, April 23
The Adviser to the Lt Governor, Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal chaired a meeting on the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) to discuss new works under the project. The meeting was initiated by Leh DC Santosh Sukhdeve, who highlighted the roadmaps and action plans in a comprehensive presentation, unveiling several projects covered under the programme.
The prime focus of the meeting was to discuss the submission of 41 new works under the VVP, the withdrawal of 20 works proposed under the programme and the submission of replies of queries of 13works. The meeting discussed the way forward for their successful implementation on the ground.
While reviewing the status of the new works, Kotwal impressed upon the key issues regarding the successful implementation of the programme. He urged the officials to ensure achieving the set goals in the designated villages so that the villages can become ‘vibrant’ in the true sense of the term.
