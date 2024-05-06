Ensure proper upkeep of roads, officials told

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 5

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting today to discuss issues pertaining to traffic management and its regulation in Jammu Division. He laid stress on meticulous road planning, better maintenance and effective traffic regulation in cities, towns and National Highways.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on improving the overall traffic scenario. Directions were issued to the authorities concerned to ensure proper maintenance of roads with quality blacktopping and installation of crash barriers, view cutters wherever construction of National Highways and other roads is going on.

“Reviewing the traffic scenario of Jammu City, Kumar directed authorities to ensure pothole free roads and eviction of encroachments from connecting and city roads in Jammu. He instructed PWD and BRO to improve RS Pura-Satwari road, Manda-Nagrota TCP road while NHIDCL was directed to start levelling of the riding/driving surface at Bhagwati Nagar at the earliest,” an official informed.

For better traffic movement in Jammu city, directions were issued for identification of spots where roads get damaged frequently, marking on roads, clearing footpaths of encroachments, removal of wreckage, debris or building material that may block roads, installation of road signage showing ‘nearest parking’, identification of new vending zones by JMC, and close check on roadside parking of school buses outside schools and proper functioning of Integrated Traffic Management System in Jammu city.

Reviewing the traffic management on Lakhanpur to Sidhra, Udhampur to Banihal and Jammu- Poonch National Highway stretches, the Divisional Commissioner inquired from the Traffic SSPs on the latest observations and challenges in smooth traffic flow.

Kumar directed stakeholders to share the observations with the concerned road authorities for improving the traffic. He called for concerted efforts from all concerned for smooth traffic movement on the NH.

