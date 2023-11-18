Ensure safety measures: Azad

PTI

Jammu, November 17

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad urged the J&K administration and the police on Friday to enforce safety measures for preventing road accidents. His remarks came after visiting the mishap site in Doda district where a passenger bus fell into a gorge, killing 39 people and injuring 19.

The bus skidded off the road and rolled into the 300-foot gorge in the Thurgal Assar area on Wednesday. The DPAP chairman said the administration and the police should enforce safety measures to prevent deaths due to accidents in the Chenab Valley.

#Doda #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Jammu